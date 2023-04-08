Home Entertainment Producer reveals that “Hurricane 2” is in preparation and will also be filmed
Entertainment

Producer reveals that “Hurricane 2” is in preparation and will also be filmed

by admin
Producer reveals that “Hurricane 2” is in preparation and will also be filmed

The producer revealed that “Hurricane 2” is in preparation and will also shoot a movie version

2023-04-08 11:48:57 Source: Wandering Sky Author: chillcarl Editor: Jian Jia Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Today (April 8), the criminal investigation drama “Hurricane”, which was broadcast at the beginning of the year, is preparing for the sequel “Hurricane 2”, which appeared on Weibo’s hot search, attracting the attention of netizens.

The producer revealed that

Yesterday, the producers of “Hurricane” Xu Tai and Qin Ge revealed in an interview:“As long as the audience is looking forward to it, there will definitely be “Hurricane 2″. The types of episodes are still the same.”

In addition, the producer also revealed that “Hurricane” will also shoot a movie version,The movie version is based on the continued creation of the TV series and will be sharper. Videos will be available in due course.

The producer revealed that

This news has aroused the enthusiastic attention of many netizens. Many viewers expressed their great anticipation for “Hurricane 2”, and they also hope that the original cast of the previous work can return.

“Hurricane” is undoubtedly the big hit drama at the beginning of this year, with an average audience rating of 1.54%.For the first time, the number of full-end broadcasts in a single day exceeded 300 million, and the average number of episodes exceeded 100 million, breaking the popularity ceiling, and the iQiyi platform record broke 11,800.

Gong Yu, CEO of iQIYI, said recently: Actually, when we were planning, we thought this show would be popular, but it was an accident that it became so popular.

See also  Xacus opens the first single-brand store in Milan: "Format to be replicated"

Some comments:

The producer revealed that

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

Doubts about the suspension of the Rental Law

in Río Negro it is difficult to designate...

Rodrigo Garro, where he polished his punch and...

“Changchun” was released in Taiwan theaters and recommended...

The numbers of the Buenos Aires security that...

“It is a great relief” said the president...

Champion and “1”: no one takes the first...

Noochie ֳ Looping ԭ Daft Punk

Alberto Fernández celebrated the return of Brazil to...

Three dead in head-on collision north of Santa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy