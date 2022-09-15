According to online reports, Taiwanese people spend up to 8 hours a day on the Internet, among which activities such as watching dramas, browsing the community, and playing games account for the most. Life and entertainment are inseparable. vivo launches new vivo Y16 lifestyle entertainment machine with 13 million pixelsAIDual-lens and 6.51-inch HD+ high-definition large screen, one machine can handle all kinds of needs such as punching in beautiful photos or playing mobile games. It also has MediaTek eight-core processor and 5,000mAh flash charge, providing uninterrupted high performance day and night For the mobile experience, a total of two colors of streamer gold and interstellar black have been launched. The price is 4,990 yuan. The mobile phone project price starts from 0 yuan with the five major telecom designated tariff plans.

vivo Y16 is equipped with 5,000mAh ultra-large battery, which can play music continuously for 22 hours, high-definition video for 18 hours, and play the most power-hungry mobile games for up to 7 hours; 6.51-inch HD+ large screen creates a wide and clear viewing experience , which can automatically adjust and filter blue light according to the ambient brightness. In addition, the vivo Y16 body continues the classic 2.5D curved surface appearance and right-angle design to create a comfortable feel. The back cover is made of glass technology, which is anti-fingerprint and scratch-resistant while maintaining the color luster.

In the community generation, taking photos anytime, anywhere and uploading the community has become a national movement. The vivo Y16 is equipped withAIDual-camera system, 13-megapixel main lens with f/2.2 aperture, and 2-megapixel macro lens to capture stunning moments; 5-megapixel front lens supports the latestAIThe algorithm automatically adjusts the skin color, facial details and features when taking pictures, and can also enhance the ambient light source with the help of the ring fill light, so that even in the dark, you can capture the sparkling and charming confidence.

Vivo Y16 adopts MediaTek Helio P35 eight-core processor, which can meet the needs of daily life in terms of smoothness, speed or power; it is also equipped with Mulit-Turbo 5.5 system to reduce the delay and unsmooth feeling during game running; fingerprint side unlock willAIThe intelligent identification is combined with the power button, and it can be quickly detected in 0.232 seconds. Through the exclusive memory integration 2.0 technology, the performance of 4GB RAM+64GB ROM is further amplified, and the idle memory is integrated to improve the operating speed of the mobile phone. The external memory supports up to 1TB microSD card.

vivo Y16 will be available in vivo official experience store, vivo official mall, designatedE-commerceThe channel and vivo authorized distribution channels are sold at a single price of 4,990 yuan, and the mobile phone project price with 5 major telecom designated tariff plans starts from 0 yuan.

The vivo Y16 has a MediaTek eight-core processor and a 5,000mAh flash charge, providing an uninterrupted high-performance mobile experience day and night.Image/provided by vivo

The vivo Y16 is equipped with an AI dual-camera system and a 6.51-inch HD+ high-definition large screen.Image/provided by vivo