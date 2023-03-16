Due to conversion work and technical problems, Vodafone is still experiencing disruptions today. GIGA keeps an eye on the problems and explains why a current “Vodafone down” can affect you and which services are disrupted.

Vodafone offers various services and whether there will be interference depends on various factors. Maintenance work or damage to lines can lead to disruptions in mobile, landline or TV reception at Vodafone. You can find out what awaits you here.

Current Vodafone malfunctions and outages

Irrespective of unexpected problems, there are announced interruptions due to maintenance work. Here are the current problems and problems that may also be expected in the next few days:

Datum places Disturbed Services reason / status 15.3. / 16.3.

Chemnitz DSL: problems with telephone & internet unknown / work in progress

14.3. Tornisch room Cellular: Problems with phone & internet unknown / Fixed 13.3. Hesse, Baden-Württemberg & NRW Failure of transmitters 1 – 8 on the HZ Box. Different error messages (notes 5001, 5012, 5021, 20009 and 8030) unknown / Fixed 10.3. Ludwigshafen Total failure: Internet, telephone & TV via cable, DSL and mobile communications unknown / Fixed 10.3. Hesse, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saarland Cable: Telephone, Internet & TV unknown / Fixed 9.3. Parts of Baden-Württemberg, Hesse & North Rhine-Westphalia Cable: connection problems – modems no longer come online after restart unknown / Fixed 9.3. Bad Marienberg Cable: Telephone, Internet & TV unknown / Fixed 9.3. Schwarzenbek Cable: Telephone, Internet & TV unknown / Fixed 8.3. Area Niederfischbach/ ZIP 357**, 51598, 570**, 572** and 575**

These are known Vodafone disruptions that are already being worked on. Maintenance work may take longer than planned. So if such work was reported for today, it may still exist tomorrow. For this reason, you can always see the reports from the past week here.

Problems with the Internet? You can find out what you can do to get to the bottom of the cause in the video:

Where can you learn more about Vodafone problems?

As a rule, however, there is not much you can do other than just wait and try again and again to see whether it finally works. So: don’t get excited! Take a deep breath and… move on.

