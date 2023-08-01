Voyager 2 Spacecraft Loses Contact with Earth After 45 Years: NASA Launches Search for Probe

Title: Voyager 2 Spacecraft Loses Contact with Earth due to NASA’s Mistake

Subtitle: NASA attempts to recover communication with the Voyager 2 probe, facing slim chances of success

After an impressive journey spanning over 45 years, the Voyager 2 spacecraft has unexpectedly lost contact with planet Earth. The incident occurred due to an erroneous order sent by the Space Administration (NASA), which is now tirelessly scanning space in search of the probe.

Launched in August 1977, Voyager 2 is currently positioned nearly 12,400 miles away from Earth, making it the farthest man-made object to date. Its sister spacecraft, Voyager 1, which was launched just 16 days later, holds the record for being 14,900 million miles away, having undergone a similar trajectory adjustment for planetary conditions.

Traveling at an astonishing speed of 34,000 miles per hour, Voyager 2 has been steadily progressing further into space, resulting in longer signal delays to reach Earth. Throughout its remarkable journey, the probe has encountered intermittent communication disruptions due to technical reasons including energy conservation efforts or equipment malfunctions, surpassing its projected lifespan of five years by nearly half a century.

NASA indicated that the recent loss of contact occurred last week after flight controllers made a mistake while sending a command, causing an unintended antenna diversion away from Earth. Although the diversion was a mere 2% deviation, it severed the vital communications between the probe and its home planet.

In response, NASA is currently employing an enormous antenna located in Canberra, Australia, which is part of the deep space network. The agency aims to bombard the area where Voyager 2 might be located next week with radio signals, in an arduous attempt to readjust the probe’s antenna and redirect its signal back to Earth. However, NASA has cautioned that the chances of success are meager.

The signals sent from Earth to the Voyager 2 spacecraft will take approximately 18 hours to travel the vast distance due to its current location entailing an enormous expanse. Nevertheless, NASA assures that Voyager 2’s systems will automatically restart in October, and the probe may independently realign its antenna to point towards Earth. In the meantime, Voyager 2 continues its epic journey through interstellar space, expanding humanity’s understanding of the universe.

As NASA diligently works towards reestablishing contact with the Voyager 2 spacecraft, the space agency acknowledges the immense challenges they face. Nevertheless, their unwavering dedication keeps the hope alive for potential contact with this remarkable piece of human exploration.

Illustration: Voyager 2 spacecraft. Image Credit: MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO POUND / Getty Images/Science Photo Pound.

