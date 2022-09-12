Everyone should know that if a computer is accidentally poisoned, it will be very troublesome, ranging from poor performance to bad files being kidnapped. It’s just that not everyone has experienced the feeling of poisoning. Some people may be curious. Is it that bad? Recently, a very special “Computer Virus Simulator” appeared in the Steam store. The English name is Computer Virus Simulator. It advertises that players can safely experience the process of computer poisoning, and even create computer viruses themselves in the game.

Want to experience the feeling of being poisoned?This “Computer Virus Simulator”, just launched on Steam, can help you achieve

A Computer Virus Simulator game “Computer Virus Simulator” has just been launched on Steam recently. It was launched by the developer of INORK Game. It is not yet clear the official release date, and whether it is free or paid. Those who are interested can add it to the wish list first. , you will be notified as soon as the release information comes out:



According to the description, Computer Virus Simulator is a game that simulates computer viruses. Players can safely experience all kinds of malicious software, from common viruses to unique ones, and the entire operation interface is like a real PC computer. The game has built-in a large number of computer viruses. , Not sure what types there are, but there should be ransomware and the like. When poisoned, players will see a large number of error windows, error marks, warning sounds and beeps appearing on the screen, just like the real poisoning. It is recommended to turn the sound down a bit before playing, it is likely to be very loud:



However, it is a pity that it does not support Chinese, only English and Japanese, so for Taiwanese players, the playing experience will be poor.

For players who like to create, this game also has a built-in self-creation function. Players can create unique computer viruses according to their own preferences and share them with other players. This is quite special. I don’t know what the creation interface looks like:



The system requirements of this game are not very high, as long as the following conditions are met:

Operating system: Windows10

Processor: 2GHz+

Memory: 2 GB RAM

DirectX: Version: 11

Storage: 200 MB free space

Therefore, after this “Computer Virus Simulator” game is officially opened, it is recommended for friends who have not experienced poisoning or are interested in many computer viruses. The only small disadvantage is that it does not support Chinese, and it does not support English. Good friend, there is no way to really fully experience it.

Having said that, for small and medium-sized enterprises, poisoning really cannot be ignored. If the company’s computer is accidentally poisoned (especially ransomware), it will be very troublesome, not only may lose money and time, but some important information may also be leaked. , so you must pay attention. If the company does not have the budget to hire IT security personnel, you can consider the Microsoft Defender for Business launched by Microsoft, which we have introduced before. The setup is simple and the price is not expensive. It depends on how many users you apply for. money:

