With less than two months to go until its release date, publisher 110 Industries has revealed a collector’s edition of its upcoming hybrid slasher/shooter Wanted: Dead.

The Collector’s Edition is priced at £74.99/€79.99 and includes the following:

116-page Landscape Hardcover Design Portfolio Art Book

Most Wanted: Book of Dead Steel

Official soundtrack CD with 20 tracks

zombie unit magnet

Set of 3 postcards

Collector’s Edition box, containing all exclusive content, plus the physical game

“We knew the excitement for Wanted: Dead was at its peak, and we wanted to do something extra for fans by offering them this limited collector’s edition,” creative director Sergey Kolobashkin said in a press release. “People were really drawn to Wanted: Dead’s sleek art direction and killer soundtrack, so we wanted to make sure that our more die-hard fans had access to some high-quality physical merchandise to fully celebrate the game’s bright, cathartic, zany Violent sci-fi atmosphere.”

Described as a “love letter to the sixth generation of consoles,” Wanted: Dead is an action movie in which you play as Lieutenant Hannah Stone, a Hong Kong police officer, as she and her team must uncover a major corporate conspiracy. The game will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X on February 14 next year.