Warhammer: Vermintide 2 gets another batch of free DLC

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cn

It’s been over five years since the release of Warhammer: Vermintide 2, but we’re still delivering new content for hack-and-slash co-op.

As part of Warhammer Skulls, Fatshark revealed the Karak Azgaraz DLC, which will contain three fan-favorite levels from the first game, but with some remixes to keep them fresh for returning fans.

From today until June 4th, players can also participate in the Warhammer Skulls in-game event, which unlocks five red weapon variants and a new portrait frame once you pick up 100 daemon skulls.

Sienna’s fourth career, which we haven’t seen so far, will also be revealed later this year, so if you’re a Vermintide 2 player, there’s plenty to look forward to.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here