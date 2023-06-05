WatchOS 10 brings widgets back to the surface again

Apple WatchOS 10 Apple

In the part of WatchOS 10, the biggest change is that Apple has added an interface change called “smartstack widget”. The UI of Apple Watch in the early years was relatively widget-oriented, but in several updates, it gradually turned to individual apps. Now Apple has returned to the Widget-based interface again. Just turn the crown to display a “stack” of widgets called “smartstack”. The order in which Smartstack displays widgets is determined by machine learning, so when you wake up in the morning, today’s weather may be at the top; and in the afternoon, the calendar may be at the top.

Apple WatchOS 10 Apple

In the part of individual apps, the Activity app will have a shortcut in the corner, and you can rotate the crown to see more information; while the world clock adds a dynamic background color, so that you can intuitively see the current time in other time zones Whether it is day or night. WatchOS 10 also brings two new clock faces, one is a pastel “Palette” and the other is Snoopy’s.

Apple WatchOS 10 Apple

Compass app should be the most changed among all apps. It now automatically generates two new “waypoints”, one is the last location with a cell phone signal, and the other is the last location where an SOS message can be sent. In this way, if you are in danger, you can find the last place to contact the outside world. In addition, in addition to the original 2D map from top to bottom, there is now a 3D Elevation view, which can record altitude in addition to the orientation. Users in the United States will also have the option to add contour maps, including some important points of interest.

Other features include the ability to connect to Bluetooth bike sensors and track cycling-related stats, while the Mindfulness app lets you track your mood. Apple has also tweaked the physical button controls a bit, so pressing the side button now launches Control Center, while double-pressing the crown takes you back to your most recent apps.

Developers can try the beta version of watchOS 10 starting today, and the beta public test will come next month, and the official version is expected to be launched in the fall. Apple Watch Series 4 or later models are required to update to watchOS 10.