Because of metal parts: manufacturer informs about recall of vegan schnitzels

Sofine Foods BV informs about a recall via “ProductWarning.eu”. Metal parts were discovered in the products of several batches of the manufacturer’s “spinach schnitzels”. According to the manufacturer, these can be up to 2 millimeters in size.

Consumption is strongly discouraged here. Otherwise there is a risk of injuries to the mouth, throat, esophagus and stomach. Internal bleeding cannot be ruled out either. According to “Supermarktcheck.de”, the vegan alternatives are sold at Rewe, Marktkauf and Globus.

Recall of spinach schnitzels: These products are affected

Item: SoFine Spinach Escalope

Best before date: 05/22/2023 up to and including 07/10/2023

Other products or best before dates are not affected by the recall. Consumers can also return the spinach schnitzel without presenting a receipt for a refund of the purchase price in the respective branches.