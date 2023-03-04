watchOS 9.4 will bring battery recalibration to the 44mm Apple Watch 6

Apple earlier announced an updated Apple Watch support document, which stated that the watchOS 9.4 update that Apple is currently testing will include a recalibration of the 44mm Apple Watch Series 6 battery capacity!

In the document, Apple mentioned that after the update of watchOS 9, the battery of Apple Watch Series 4 and Apple Watch Series 5 will be recalibrated, and then the maximum battery capacity can be estimated more accurately, while Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) will This recalibration was only performed after updating to watchOS 9.4.

Apple has also brought battery recalibration to the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max in the iOS 14.5 update in the past. At that time, Apple stated that it would be able to correct the maximum battery capacity and peak performance capacity, which can be used to solve some problems. Inaccurate battery health report estimates for users. Symptoms of such problems can include unexpected battery drain, or in rare cases reduced peak performance capacity, and false battery health reports do not indicate a real problem with battery health.

When the recalibration is complete, the maximum capacity percentage and peak performance capacity are updated and the recalibration message is removed to indicate that the process is complete. A battery service message will appear if the recalibration of the battery health report indicates a significant decrease in battery health.

So this time Apple is expected to bring a low-power mode in watchOS 9, allowing Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5 and Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) to reduce the power used by Apple Watch by turning off or changing certain functions Save battery life consumption.