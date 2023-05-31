Although, Apple is about to hold the WWDC 2023 Global Developers Conference in the early morning of June 6 next week. At that time, it is expected that in addition to the possible debut of the head-mounted display Reality Pro hardware products, it will also release a major update of the Apple Watch watchOS 10 system, as well as iOS 17 and New device operating system updates such as macOS. However, in the early hours of this (31st), the watchOS 9.5.1 update was released. What changes has it brought about?





watchOS 9.5.1 Update Released: Improvements, Bug Fixes for Apple Watch

Earlier today (31), Apple suddenly released the latest watchOS 9.5.1 update for Apple Watch, this time for Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch Series 4 and subsequent models. Users participating in the watchOS 9 test will also receive the watchOS 9.5.1 system update notification.

According to the description of the watchOS 9.5.1 software update, this update project includes Apple Watch improvements and bug fixes, but Apple did not list details about the watchOS 9.5.1 security vulnerability update.



Perhaps because of the upcoming WWDC 2023 Global Developers Conference, this time Apple did not release iOS 16.5.1 and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates simultaneously, but only updated watchOS 9.5.1 for Apple Watch alone.



The watchOS 9.5.1 update of the Apple Watch is only for error correction, and it seems that no major new features have been added. The main reason is that Apple will soon launch a new The first generation watchOS 10 operating system.

According to a report by Bloombeerg, watchOS 10 will be redesigned for the widget part as the core part of the Apple Watch interface. In addition, watchOS 10 may even change the function of the Apple Watch digital crown. In the current version of watchOS, pressing the digital crown will take you to the main screen of the Apple Watch. However, Apple is rumored to be testing a new widget interface for the digital crown in watchOS 10.

In recent years, the number of apps on Apple Watch has been decreasing, including apps from Facebook Messenger, Uber and other well-known companies that have gradually stopped supporting Apple Watch apps. Now there are many widgets on the iPhone and iPad home screens, making it easier for developers to bring the current home screen widgets on iOS/iPadOS to watchOS. According to foreign media speculation, the gadget architecture on the Apple Watch will be similar to that on the iPhone and iPad. This is not only relatively easy for developers, but more importantly, it will be more intuitive for users to get started.

