We examine the new startup package

We examine the new startup package

They first caused applause, but then quickly drew criticism: the government recently, after three years of work, finally presented the new start-up package to make it easier and better for employees to start up and invest in companies. How good is the package? Together with Werner Wutscher from the Startup Council Let’s examine the existing drafts for FlexKap and employee participation today. It’s about:

  • Limits to employee participation
  • Tax framework for employees
  • Issuing period and working period for employee participation
  • Share capital at 10,000 euros
  • Notaries are no longer mandatory everywhere
  • New power for the lawyers?

