Earlier Rockstar’s unreleased game “GTA6” was leaked with a large number of game screens, and even more than 10,000 stroke codes were released. Due to the huge amount of various information exposed in this leak, it is considered to be the largest leak in the history of the game industry.

The leak turned out to be related to a hacker organization, and the hackers suspected of invading Rockstar have been arrested and examined by the British police. According to the London police, on the evening of September 22, local time, the British NCCU arrested a 17-year-old boy suspected of hacking in Oxfordshire. It is reported that the hacker arrested this time is also suspected of hacking Uber.

According to previous information, the person who attacked Rockstar was Tea Pot, the head of the network hacking team Lapsus$, and people familiar with the matter said that the hackers arrested this time were related to this hacking team. Lapsus$ has been involved in several hacking attacks since late last year, mainly to steal confidential data and attempt to extort money by threatening to leak it, from companies including Microsoft, NVIDIA and Ubisoft. And UBER has just said that it has been attacked by Lapsus$ recently and is now in contact with the FBI and the US Department of Justice.