“Wednesday” Season 2: All about the start, cast, plot

The series “Wednesday” was a big hit for Netflix. Accordingly, it is no surprise that the “Addams Family” offshoot will be continued with at least a second season. TECHBOOK collects all information about the start, plot and cast of the series.

In 2022 there was hardly a more successful series than the “Addams Family” spin-off “Wednesday”. The series was a complete success for the producing streaming service Netflix in particular and was even able to get off to the best start on the platform so far. And beyond the streaming cosmos, the production triggered real hype with its extravagant main character, played by Jenna Ortega. That there would be a 2nd season of “Wednesday” was clear almost immediately after the start. But what’s next for Wednesday, her friends and of course her family? TECHBOOK collects all information and rumors about the series.

When is Wednesday season 2 coming?

First things first: There will definitely be a second season of “Wednesday”. Netflix officially announced this via video message with leading actress Jenna Ortega. In the short clip, Netflix also alludes to the tremendous success of season 1 – all slightly ironic and with a wink.

An exact start date for “Wednesday” season 2 has not yet been set. There is usually about a year between two seasons on Netflix. However, since the production is likely to be quite complex and the first season did not start until November 2022, most people expect it early 2024 at the earliest with the sequel.

Is the new “Wednesday” season running on Amazon Prime Video?

There are persistent rumors that “Wednesday” season 2 will no longer run on Netflix but on Amazon Prime Video. The reason for this is the rights situation around the “Addams Family” cosmos. The first season of the series was produced by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer – MGM for short, just like the well-known films from the 90s. However, the company was taken over by Amazon in 2022 and with it the rights to well-known brands. In addition to the “Addams Family”, this also includes “James Bond”. Actually, Amazon now holds the rights to “Wednesday”. But what exactly does that mean for Season 2 and what’s up with the rumors that the series will be removed from Netflix?

The answer is simple: nothing at all. The contracts between Netflix and MGM are not affected by the acquisition. “Wednesday” season 2 will therefore run untouched on Netflix. However, it remains to be seen whether this will also apply to other future projects from the “Addams Family” universe. Since Amazon paid a whopping 8.5 billion US dollars for MGM, the company is certainly interested in placing such successful brands on its own streaming service Prime Video in the future.

Here’s what to expect in “Wednesday” Season 2

Not much is known about the plot of the second season so far. We’ve pretty much wrapped up the major storylines of Wednesday Season 1, although of course we’re still dying to know who the stalker teased for the finale is. Showrunners Miles Millar and Al Gough have also opened up about their personal plans for the series. So depending on how free (and cold) hands Netflix gives them, some elements of that could actually make it into the new season.

Among other things, the two of Addams Family give themselves more space and accordingly Wednesday’s family more in the center. That should also please the fans who want more appearances from Morticia and Co. in the series. That fits with the sparse information Netflix announced during the Tudum fan event. There the cast revealed that a new member of the Addams family will appear in season 2 – although it is not yet known who it is.

Also, beware of spoilers! – Monster Tyler return for “Wednesday” Season 2. As Jenna Ortega says in the video, half jokingly – but also with a fair amount of seriousness – Tyler could be a kind of pet for Wednesday. And the return of Professor Weems (Gwendolin Christie) seems more likely than ever after the Tudum video. For a shapeshifter like her, there are sure to be ways to survive a potentially deadly stabbing. Other topics could be Bianca’s further story or how Enid deals with her powers.

The friendship between Wednesday and Enid should also play a major role in season 2. Photo: Netflix

The cast of the “Wednesday” sequel

Since nothing is known about new casts or new characters, we assume that all actors will return to their roles. And at least some actors seem set anyway since the Netflix event Tudum.

Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams – a teenager with psychic abilities and a strong tendency towards morbidity

Emma Myers as Enid Sinclair – young werewolf and Wednesday’s roommate at Nevermore Academy

Catherine Zeta-Jones als Morticia Addams – Wednesdays Mutter

Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams – Wednesday’s little brother

Luis Guzman als Gomez Addams – Wednesdays Vater

Jamie McShane as Donovan Galpin – Sheriff of Jericho and Tyler’s father

Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin – Sheriff’s son, inherited the Hyde gene from his mother

Percy Hynes White as Xavier Thorpe – Wednesday’s classmate, talented artist and also psychic

Moosa Mostefa as Eugene Otinger – President of the Nevermore Beekeepers’ Club, classmate of Wednesday

Joy Sunday as Bianca Barclay – a siren and popular student at Nevermore Academy

Georgie Farmer as Ajax Petropolus – Gorgon and friend of Enid

Jenna Ortega has repeatedly expressed criticism

After season 1, the lead actress Jenna Ortega proved to be the harshest critic of the “Wednesday” series. It’s unusual, to say the least, for actors to be so negative about an ongoing production they’re a part of. Ortega’s criticism essentially refers to the fact that the template would not be handled. Among other things, she notes that the series is not dark enough and does not do justice to the character with elements such as the love triangle involving Wednesday, Tyler and Xavier. In addition, she repeatedly reported on difficult conditions on the set. Among other things, she had to shoot the almost legendary ball room scene with Corona.

Apparently, Netflix has taken various criticisms of Ortega to heart. For “Wednesday” season 2, the streaming service has also listed its leading lady as a producer. In this role, she can have a much greater influence on the series as a whole.

