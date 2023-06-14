Home » Weekly: large heat pumps and funny ChatGPT
Technology

Weekly: large heat pumps and funny ChatGPT

by admin
Weekly: large heat pumps and funny ChatGPT

This week it’s all about large heat pumps. With their help, around 70 percent of the heating requirement in Germany can be covered and thus a lot of natural gas saved, is the conclusion of a current study by the Agora Energiewende initiative. We explain which technology is involved and give an assessment of whether and how the scenario from the study could become reality.

Also in “Weekly”:

  • How funny is ChatGPT?: A study shows that large language models still have room for improvement when it comes to humor. And: a brief introduction to the history of humor research.
  • Tip of the week: The Great Silence – Short Stories by Ted Chiang.

“Weekly” appears on the MIT Technology Review podcast feed and is the science and technology magazine’s third podcast format. In “Deep Dive” the editors deepen a topic from the magazine once a month. The monthly interview format “Unscripted” focuses on exciting personalities from science, technology and society. The “Weekly” news format completes the offer. You can find an overview of the podcasts here.


Here you will find an overview of our three podcast formats: the weekly news podcast “Weekly” and the monthly podcasts “Unscripted” and “Deep Dive”.

More on this in the whole episode – as an audio stream (RSS feed):




(bsc)

To home page

See also  Heating technology: monopolies commission is optimistic that the Viessmann deal will be approved

You may also like

The 5 best prepaid credit cards from Visa...

“Persona 5 Tactics Edition” PS/Switch/Steam version will be...

Electric cars in the winter test

watchOS 10 new feature credit card can be...

Goodbye Windows 10! Microsoft announced the abandonment of...

Giorgia Meloni with the Roma Pride shirt (really?)…

Phishing is the biggest security threat to SMEs

watchOS 10 new feature credit card can be...

Google delays launch of AI chatbot Bard in...

From the reinvention of mixed reality to spatial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy