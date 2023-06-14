Weekly: large heat pumps and funny ChatGPT

This week it’s all about large heat pumps. With their help, around 70 percent of the heating requirement in Germany can be covered and thus a lot of natural gas saved, is the conclusion of a current study by the Agora Energiewende initiative. We explain which technology is involved and give an assessment of whether and how the scenario from the study could become reality.

Also in “Weekly”:

How funny is ChatGPT?: A study shows that large language models still have room for improvement when it comes to humor. And: a brief introduction to the history of humor research.

