Weekly: Plastic waste and recycling | hot online

This week in “Weekly” is about plastic, more precisely about plastic waste. The United Nations want to curb global plastic waste and are holding a conference in Paris this week that started with urgent appeals. “Plastic pollution is a ticking time bomb and is already a scourge,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. At the start of the meeting, he warned that plastic waste poses a threat to human health, biodiversity and climate goals. If the international community does not act, plastic waste could triple by 2060. The production of plastics must be reduced, the most environmentally harmful products such as single-use plastics must be banned. What are the specific proposals and what are the challenges in the negotiations? TR editor Andrea Hoferichter gives an insight into this.

Also in the weekly:

