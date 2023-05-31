China’s industry minister talks to Musk about electric cars

BEIJING (AP) — China‘s industry minister hosted Tesla Ltd. CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday, and the two discussed development of electric and “smart connected” vehicles, the ministry said.

The Chinese Communist Party, which rules the country, is trying to revive investor interest in the Chinese economy to combat an economic slowdown. Foreign companies are looking at the country with concern after several raids on consulting firms and given the tense ties between Beijing and Washington.

Jin Zhuanglong and Musk “exchanged views on the development of new energy vehicles and smart connected vehicles,” a statement from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said. No further details were provided.

Half of global electric vehicle sales occur in China, and Tesla’s first factory outside the United States is there.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang told Musk during a meeting on Tuesday that the electric car market in China “has broad prospects for development,” according to a ministry statement.

Tesla opened the first wholly foreign-owned auto factory in China in 2019, after Beijing eased ownership requirements to boost competitiveness and speed up industry development.

According to the official Chinese statement, Musk said that Tesla is willing to expand its business in China and “opposes separation”, a reference to fears that the world could be divided by markets with incompatible products.

Tesla did not respond to email requests for information about Musk’s visit to China.