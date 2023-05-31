For what reasons can the status of unemployed be canceled?

In Ukraine, where this spring the Procedure for providing assistance for partial unemployment was changed, the new Procedure for registration, re-registration of registered unemployed and keeping records of persons looking for work also entered into force.

The State Employment Center talked about the innovation in detail.

Yes, an application for acquisition or renewal of the status of registered unemployed or its termination can be made:

through the web portal or mobile application “Diya”;

by personally applying to the nearest employment center.

The status can be acquired by a member of a voluntary formation of a territorial community who, in accordance with the law, has concluded a contract of a territorial defense volunteer on a free basis.

The date of their registration at the employment center is considered the date of submission of the application for the granting (renewal) of status and the application for the appointment (renewal) of unemployment benefits. The decision on assignment of status or re-registration is made on the same day.

Read also: Unemployed women also have the right to “maternity” payments, but there are nuances: lawyers named the conditions

To obtain the status, a person must provide a military registration document. Participants in hostilities submit ID cards. If necessary, a participant in hostilities will also need to provide a copy of a certificate of a person’s direct participation in an anti-terrorist operation, ensuring its conduct and protection of the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine, or a copy of a certificate of a person’s participation in the implementation of measures to ensure national security and defense, repelling and deterring the armed aggression of the Russian Federation in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, ensuring their implementation, or a copy of the certificate on the direct participation of the person in the measures necessary to ensure the defense of Ukraine, the protection of the safety of the population and the interests of the state in connection with the military aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

In the employment center, documents can be submitted both in paper and electronic form. At the same time, experts do not require paper copies of these documents.

In order to determine employment opportunities, the degree of motivation of a person to look for a job, both job seekers (if necessary) and registered unemployed are profiled. Based on the results of such an assessment, an individual employment plan is drawn up for the registered unemployed. Refusal to sign it is grounds for termination of status.

For assistance in employment, a person can apply to any employment center convenient for him to visit, regardless of his registered place of residence (stay). An exception is for internally displaced persons who can register as unemployed only at the employment center at the place of registration as an IDP.

Reasons are added to the Order:

for refusal to grant status: refusal to draw up and sign an individual employment plan; submission by a person of an application for the granting of status before the terms established by the Procedure.

for termination of registration: second refusal during martial law from public and other works of a temporary nature (in case of lack of suitable work); establishment of the fact of non-fulfillment of the tasks of the individual employment plan in accordance with the specified criteria without valid reasons (from the date of establishment of such fact); in case of violation of the conditions for crossing the border of Ukraine specified by the Order.

The procedure for re-registration of the unemployed is supplemented by the following conditions:

re-registration of the unemployed is carried out from the day of submission of the relevant application, subject to the submission/presentation of the documents and information specified in clauses 18−20 of the Procedure;

in the case of a decision to return the amount of material support and the cost of social services, the next re-registration or regular registration of the unemployed person is possible only on the condition that the funds are returned and no earlier than 90 calendar days from the date of termination of the previous registration.

For additional information and clarifications, Ukrainians are recommended to contact the nearest employment center, as well as the contact center of the State Employment Center +380 938 345 700, +380 990 385 889, +380 974 615 136.

We would like to remind that a person with the official status of unemployed, who receives state unemployment benefits, the time of being registered at the employment center is included in the insurance experience.

Photo by Pixabay

11

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram