Ophthalmologist in Mainz: These visual problems can be cataracts

Ophthalmologist Mainz: Cataract (grey star) means seeing through a fog

MAINZ. Cataracts are the most common cause of visual impairment in older people and, if left untreated, can lead to blindness. “In the case of a cataract, the visual acuity is gradually lost. Sometimes this happens so slowly that those affected do not even notice the loss of vision and even with a vision of only 50 percent they say they can still see everything,” reports Dr. medical Thomas Kauffmann, ophthalmologist at a group practice in Mainz. At the beginning of the disease, the patient may even have the feeling of seeing better than before due to a change in the refractive power of the lens.

Cataract: Diagnostics in Mainz: When the sun is suddenly too bright

Even before relevant visual impairments occur, those affected by a cataract often notice an increased sensitivity to glare in the sun or when driving at night. During the day it is noticeable that colors and contrasts become increasingly weaker. This makes everyday activities such as driving, reading or watching TV more difficult. dr medical Thomas Kauffmann’s practice colleague Dr. medical Jutta Kauffman and Dr. medical Stefan Breitkopf also observe that the risk of falls and injuries increases due to the restricted view. A cataract can contribute significantly to a reduced quality of life in old age.

Ophthalmologists Mainz: Cataract treatment is always individual

Colors become less and less distinguishable over time. Spatial vision also deteriorates. The affected person perceives his or her environment as if through a veil or fog. In late stages, it can feel like you’re constantly looking through a pane of frosted glass. At some point you can only distinguish between light and dark. dr medical Thomas Kauffmann emphasizes: “The development of the disease is individual for each person. Both eyes are usually affected, but progression can be different in each eye. As a result, some people have hardly any limitations, while other people quickly lose their sight.” medical Kauffmann and his team of ophthalmologists in Mainz recommend regular check-ups in order to identify the cataract in good time and to determine the right time for a refractive lens exchange.

