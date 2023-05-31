Home » Mexico, an Italian woman was killed in a bar in Playa del Carmen. The killer is on the run
World

Mexico, an Italian woman was killed in a bar in Playa del Carmen. The killer is on the run

breaking latest news – One Italian woman was killed in a coffee shop Carmen beachin the Mexican state of Quintana Roo. It could be a crime of passion.

The local media reported it, adding that according to the first reconstructions to kill the woman, identified by the Italian community as Ornellaaged 40 and in Mexico for 20, would have been a former colleaguearrived in the bar, the Cafè Sabrina 48, a aboard a motorcycle.

The man killed the woman around 8.30 by shooting several times and then disappeared. Several shell casings were found at the scene.
A short distance from the scene of the murder, the police found the motorcycle and the clothing worn by the murderer.

