Home » Weekly: Quantum computing, electric ferry and the science fiction novel “Pollen”
Technology

Weekly: Quantum computing, electric ferry and the science fiction novel “Pollen”

by admin
Weekly: Quantum computing, electric ferry and the science fiction novel “Pollen”

This week is about quantum computers. The chip manufacturer Intel recently presented a new type of quantum processor for research and IBM a performance milestone for its quantum computer, which should lead to the first applications in two years. We explain what is technologically behind these success stories and whether a breakthrough is actually approaching.

Advertisement

Also in “Weekly”:

Mobility: The world‘s first autonomous electric ferry for local public transport went into operation in Stockholm. Tip of the week: Pollen – Volume 2 of the Manchester Trilogy by Jeff Noon.

More on this in the whole episode – as an audio stream (RSS feed):

“Weekly” appears on the MIT Technology Review podcast feed and is the science and technology magazine’s third podcast format. In “Deep Dive” the editors deepen a topic from the magazine once a month. The monthly interview format “Unscripted” focuses on exciting personalities from science, technology and society. The “Weekly” news format completes the offer. You can find an overview of the podcasts here.

Here you will find an overview of our three podcast formats: the weekly news podcast “Weekly” and the monthly podcasts “Unscripted” and “Deep Dive”.

(jl)

To home page

See also  Corona podcast: Post Covid - still a black box | > - News

You may also like

Value-added tax campaign announced with lots of top...

Interview with the head of technology at the...

✨Wireless Cinema JBL Bar 1300 has a new...

Four new features that make Chrome for iOS...

“Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition” fifth wave DLC...

here are all the announcements of the great...

More signals to indicate the presence of a...

Luigi’s Mansion: Dark Moon Remastered Announced – Luigi’s...

5G has never stopped. It is Italy that...

it was piloted by a game controller

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy