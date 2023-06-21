Abanderados returns, the great solidarity prize of Argentine television

Every day, throughout our territory, there are thousands of people who put their hands to work to improve the lives of others. They are the silent heroes who work there when no one else is. The Abanderados award, from the Noble Foundation, arose in 2010 with the purpose of finding them, recognizing them and spreading their stories to inspire the rest of society. This year a new edition will take place, in which there will be more than $5,500,000 for the winners.

Until July 5th there is time to apply for those who work selflessly every day to improve the living conditions of other people. It is very easy, you have to enter www.premioabanderados.com.ar, complete the form and send it. Candidates must be over 18 years of age and reside on Argentine soil. An important detail to keep in mind is that self-applications are not accepted: the application must always be made by a third party.

Once the registrations are closed, a rigorous process of evaluation and pre-selection of the candidates begins, carried out with the advice of Ashoka Argentina, an international organization dedicated to promoting the work of social entrepreneurs throughout the world. The final selection of the 8 Standard Bearers 2023 will be in charge of an Honorary Jury made up of different prominent personalities from our country.

The life stories of those selected will be disseminated through social networks and the media, especially through the midday newscast of El Trece. After this pre-selection stage, the public will be able to vote on the website for the Standard Bearer of the Year, who will receive a prize of $2,500,000. At the end of the year, the 8 Standard Bearers will be honored in an event that will be broadcast by El Trece, in which the Standard Bearer of the Year will be announced, as well as the winner of the $1,250,000 prize awarded by the Navarro Foundation Viola.

The Gala for the 2022 edition of the award was held at an Avenida Theater and was hosted by Diego Leuco and Luli Fernández. The one chosen as Standard Bearer of the Year was Viviana Yzaguirre, a doctor from Cordoba and founder of Todo Por Todos. Under her guidance, a group of health professionals travel to the Chaco mountains and northern Argentina to provide medical assistance to low-income communities. On the other hand, Claudia Torales, creator of a foundation that seeks to provide support, education and job training to people in vulnerable situations, received a special mention from the Navarro Viola Foundation.

This will be the eighth consecutive year in which young people between the ages of 12 and 17 who lead projects with a positive impact on society will also receive awards. The call for this category, Young Standard Bearer, will be announced in the coming weeks through social networks. Each Young Champion will receive a statuette during the Final Gala and will have the opportunity to inspire the community with their way of seeing the world and their vocation to help.

Premio Abanderados is an initiative of Luz Libre, El Trece and Fundación Noble and its purpose is to inspire our society with stories of ordinary people who are exemplary for their dedication to others. It has the support of Axion Energy, Banco Galicia, Telecom, LOTO, CAEM, Silicon Misiones, Arcelor Mittal, Bayá Casal, ADT, the Petersen Group Foundations, CEDA Washington, the Navarro Viola Foundation and the Noble Foundation. News about the Award can be followed closely through the Abanderados website (www.premioabanderados.com.ar), Twitter (@AbanderadosARG), Instagram (@abanderados), YouTube (@PremioAbanderados) and TikTok (@PremioAbanderados).