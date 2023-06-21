Vacation Homes: This is how much they cost in popular vacation spots

xxx

In Eastern Europe, holiday homes are significantly cheaper, but Germany also has regions where you can still get accommodation for less than 100 euros a night.

This is shown by a price evaluation by the holiday home portal Holidu of more than 15 million holiday homes in the July travel period.

According to the portal, many free accommodations can also be found in Portugal, Spain or France.

Whether on sunny beaches, in picturesque mountain landscapes or exciting metropolises – for many travelers, holiday homes are the most popular type of accommodation. They offer tourists a high level of comfort, enormous flexibility and sufficient privacy. However, the closer the summer holidays get, the more difficult it becomes to find accommodation in the popular holiday regions. An evaluation by the holiday home portal Holidu shows where there are still free holiday homes and how much they cost on average.

For the evaluation, Holidu determined the availabilities and the average prices per night for a holiday apartment or holiday home for up to eight people on June 20, 2023. More than 15 million holiday homes were taken into account in the July 2023 travel period.

The results show that there is still plenty of free accommodation to be found in the popular holiday regions of Europe. In Portugal, 19 percent of the accommodations are still available. In Spain 17 percent of the holiday homes are free and in Malta, Italy, Greece or France 16 percent of the accommodations are still available. There are also free beds in Poland and Germany (15 percent each). However, your chances are worse if you are looking for holiday homes in Bulgaria (five percent), the Czech Republic (seven percent) or Denmark (eight percent).

Here you live the cheapest

The evaluation also shows that a holiday in Poland could currently be worthwhile in terms of price. There, holiday homes or holiday apartments cost around 109 euros per night and accommodation in July. In the Czech Republic you pay about 103 euros. According to Holidu, vacation rentals in Bulgaria (100 euros) and in the trend destination Albania (66 euros) are even cheaper.

According to Holidu, holidaymakers who prefer not to travel so far can also stay overnight in Germany at low prices: According to this, holiday accommodation in the Rhön costs around 92 euros, on the Moselle 103 euros or in the Eifel 108 euros. It is slightly more expensive in the Black Forest with an average of 113 euros per night or in Upper Bavaria with 134 euros.

Holidu; created with Datawrapper

Accommodation is the most expensive in these resorts

Accommodations in southern Europe, on the other hand, are more expensive: in Croatia accommodation costs 146 euros per night in July, in Greece 152 euros. In Italy, however, you are already at 156 euros per night and in Portugal at 159 euros. In Spain, the average price has now risen to 163 euros per night and accommodation. But here, too, it depends on which part of the country you want to go to: While accommodation in Mallorca costs an average of 313 euros per night, the Canary Islands cost 111 euros.

But you have to plan even more money in the popular holiday resorts in Germany, such as Sylt with around 204 euros per night, Rügen with around 179 euros and Usedom with 169 euros. According to Holidu, you have to expect a similar price range for holidays in Austria with 170 euros per night, in the Netherlands 174 euros and in Denmark 179 euros.

