If you are inquiring to find out how to invest in ETF and you want to understand which ones are better to choose, and if you’ve come here, it’s because you’ve heard of ETF Invesco. Not all of us are experts in economics and finance, and therefore discovering that there are multiple types of ETFs in the landscape could confuse us.

In this review we will start to untie the knots: you will find the information you need on ETF Invescowhile on the Affari Miei blog you can find other ideas for invest the money in a conscious way.

The identity and history of the Group

Invesco was founded ad Atlanta in 1978, after Citizens & Southern National Bank divested its asset management businesses.

Ten years later the company was bought by London-based Britannia Arrow, which later changed its name to Invesco. In 1997 the merger between Invesco took place PLC e AIM Investments, with which the company assumed the name of Amvescap.

Over the years Invesco has grown and acquired other companies expanding the product offering and geographical reach, also including ETFs and the sector private equity.

His story is quite articulated, I will summarize only some of the fundamental passages.

In 2007 the company changed its name to Invesco PCL, transferred its primary listing from London Stock Exchange to that of New York and was based in the Bermuda Islands. As a result, the company’s shares were withdrawn from the index FTSE 100 and added to the Russell 1000 index.

Invesco has been present in Italy in Milan since 1997 under the Invesco Asset Management investment branch and starting fromal 2014 opens the property management office, Invesco Real Estate.

Invesco has made the leap from a niche player to a major player in the ETF market with the acquisition of Source in theApril 2017. In the same year it announced the agreement to acquire the business ETF di Guggenheim Investments.

Assets under management are currently $1.4 trillion.

The ETF offering

Invesco offers a wide range of popular indices, sector ETFs and highly specialized ETFs in other asset classes.

We find more than 100, which cover the major assets and mostly use one synthetic reply. However, Invesco also offers physically replicated instruments and actively managed ETFs.

The day-to-day management of all synthetic ETFs is in the hands of Assenagon Asset Management, a company specializing in passive and structured investment solutions. As far as equity ETFs are concerned, managers use a full replica, if possible and if the cost justifies it. For fixed income ETFs, use lo stratified sampling (i.e. the purchase of a sample of securities chosen so as to create a portfolio similar enough to that of the benchmark, but with a lower number of components, which therefore optimizes transaction costs, all to ensure reliable and low-cost replication.

How to find Invesco ETFs?

To see the complete list of Invesco products, you can visit Italian official site. Here you will find the list of all traded ETFs.

By clicking on each single item you will find the detailed description of the various instruments.

Right now you can find:

125 equity ETFs;

53 bond ETFs;

10 ETF Prime Material;

1 ETF sul Digital Asset.

It is possible to select the characteristics that are most preferred, such as the Market (emerging or developed), the Region, the focus, the strategy and so on.

The search is very intuitive and simple.

Investment themes

On the official website you can also find a section related to investment topics: here you can find out more about the metaverse or sustainable investments, for example.

In the appropriate section, therefore, you will also be able to find many articles in which you will be able to treasure a lot of information that will be useful for making any investment.

Where to buy ETFs?

You can buy ETFs through a authorized intermediary, such as Degiro or Directa, for example. These ETFs are traded on regulated markets during trading hours.

Invesco is listed on the New York Stock Exchange. Always remember to first read the KIID or prospectus of the ETF you are considering!

The ETF Invesco have so far focused on synthetic replication. The Synthetic replication ETFs they do not buy the stocks that make up the index, as is the case with physically replicated stocks.

To track the index, a derivative contract (SWAP) stipulated with an investment bank is used.

Compared to their physical equivalents, synthetic ETFs offer the ability to generate a outperformance with a low tracking error even in the most difficult market conditions.

That’s not necessarily a disadvantage, either Lyxor prefers this mode of replication. We cannot say that one replication model is more effective than the other, to know this you need to know your investment strategy.

Obviously Invesco represents one of the groups that offers ETFs to investors, but these are still instruments that should not be bought lightly and that should be examined.

Before investing, you need to make sure that the ETF you select matches your needs and is in line with your strategy and risk profile.

In addition to considering costs, liquidity and other parameters, you must also consider the risks associated with financial instruments. Everything is fine investment involves a certain degree of risktherefore, you must approach yourself with due awareness.

Conclusions

If you are at the beginning of your investment journey you might think that, to operate on the markets by adding a ETFyou don’t need great strategies and knowledge, but this is a mistake!

There is no tool that frees you from your responsibilities: unfortunately, if you don’t know what you’re doing, you can only invest badly, regardless of the medium you use.

For now, goodbye and I wish you a good continuation!