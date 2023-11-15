Home » Welcome to ParadiZe: A Zombie Game Unlike Any Other
Welcome to ParadiZe: A Zombie Game Unlike Any Other

Welcome to ParadiZe: The Game Where You Can Control Zombies

In a world where the end is near, a new game is taking the gaming world by storm. ParadiZe, a game unlike any other zombie game, allows players to control the zombies in the game. Instead of just fighting against them, players can capture the zombies and teach them farming or fighting skills. These zombies can then help build and defend your camp as you explore the world in search of new paradises.

One of the unique features of the game is the ability to have your own zombie companion. These zombies can help you defend yourself against their brethren and their companions in all your adventures. Explore the world of ParadiZe and meet its charming characters, unusual animals, and surprising plants around every corner.

Players have the option to set off alone to the land of ice and snow or the vast desert, or go on an adventure with Zombot to eliminate any pests that hinder your stay. Whether you want to go on an expedition into the wilderness or just want to spend some lazy time at camp, it’s all up to you as you can create the stay that suits you best.

However, in addition to the adventures, players must also build a camp and create a comfortable nest that can be gradually upgraded. Defensive measures are also crucial, with several new traps and fortifications added to defend against zombies that will tangle with you.

The game, “Welcome to ParadiZe”, is now available with Steam connection, offering players a unique gaming experience in a post-apocalyptic world. So, are you ready to control zombies, build your camp, and explore the end of the world? Join the ParadiZe and embark on an adventure like no other.

