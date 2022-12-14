Although the PS5 has been on the market for two years, the out-of-stock problem has not been completely resolved, but it seems that this does not affect Sony’s development progress for the host. Tom Henderson, a well-known game whistleblower, said that a change of the PS5 development machine has appeared.

Tom Henderson said that he has received information from two developers who have already received the development machine. The new PS5 will have a detachable optical drive, and this part will work without any problems. Therefore, it is likely that Sony’s official announcement will be seen in the near future.

Regarding the detachable optical disc drive, it was also mentioned in the report of Insider gaming in September this year. The report stated that the optical disc drive is connected through the Type-C on the rear of the host. Sony has made it look It is unobtrusively hidden in the host, which means that the configuration is likely to be similar to the current PS5 (the disc drive is at the bottom). In the future, Sony will release a bundled version, or you can choose to buy it separately.

Allowing the disc drive to be detachable means that the size of the game console can be reduced. In addition, when the disc drive is broken, there is no need to replace the whole one. Insider gaming also mentioned that this host should be launched in the middle of the 2023 fiscal year, that is, around September 2023. Of course, none of these have been officially confirmed yet.