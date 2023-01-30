Home Technology We’re Checking Out Hitman’s Freelance Mode – Hitman 3 – at GR Live Today
Technology

We’re Checking Out Hitman’s Freelance Mode – Hitman 3 – at GR Live Today

by admin
We’re Checking Out Hitman’s Freelance Mode – Hitman 3 – at GR Live Today

Late last week, Danish developer IO Interactive rolled out a huge update to the Hitman series. It brought together all three of the latest Hitman games under one banner, called World of Hitman Assassination, and also saw the introduction of a new game mode afterward that required players to be more creative in their missions. This is called the freelancer model.

The idea of ​​Freelancer is to accept a contract and then travel around the world protecting intel and information so you can properly plan and execute your hits, all with very limited instructions from Agent 47’s former agency. Needless to say, this is a step up from the recent challenge Hitman 3 has posed.

To see how Freelancer fares in practice, we’ll jump into the game today on GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will host and hopefully play a one-hour New modes, all of which are on the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by and see Rebecca getting her hands dirty as a contract killer.

See also  What is Manage Devices, the new Netflix feature to control who accesses your account

You may also like

Unpacked 2023: with Italian Tech to discover the...

Hi-Fi Rush Review – Gamereactor

The Italian submarine internet start-up awarded by the...

“Girl Mojing” released the opening animation film Hunter...

Even the English Premier League enters the global...

A real behemoth! 4-slot RTX 4090 Ti backplane...

Renewables are flying in Europe: wind and sun...

The Roguelite strategy action game “Endless Maze” is...

Green technology, eight tips to reduce PC CO2...

Sony said it will increase the production of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy