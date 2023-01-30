Late last week, Danish developer IO Interactive rolled out a huge update to the Hitman series. It brought together all three of the latest Hitman games under one banner, called World of Hitman Assassination, and also saw the introduction of a new game mode afterward that required players to be more creative in their missions. This is called the freelancer model.

The idea of ​​Freelancer is to accept a contract and then travel around the world protecting intel and information so you can properly plan and execute your hits, all with very limited instructions from Agent 47’s former agency. Needless to say, this is a step up from the recent challenge Hitman 3 has posed.

To see how Freelancer fares in practice, we’ll jump into the game today on GR Live, where our very own Rebeca will host and hopefully play a one-hour New modes, all of which are on the GR Live homepage. Be sure to drop by and see Rebecca getting her hands dirty as a contract killer.