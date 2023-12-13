Home » We’re flying into the dark, distant future on today’s GR Live – Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader
The Return of CRPGs: Owlcat’s Latest Game Takes Players to the Warhammer 40,000 Universe

The world of computer role-playing games (CRPGs) is experiencing a resurgence, and Owlcat’s latest game is a prime example of the genre’s comeback. In 2023, gamers will have the opportunity to dive into a massive and epic environment where their decisions shape the world around them.

Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader is the latest offering from Owlcat, and it promises to capture the grand scale of the Games Workshop scene while making players feel like they are an integral part of it. In the game, players will have the ability to control countless characters, interact with interesting faces, engage in turn-based combat against humanity’s enemies, and explore the dark reaches of the galaxy.

For those eager to get a taste of the action, Owlcat will be live streaming the first hour of Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader. The live stream is scheduled to take place at 16:00 GMT/17:00 CET and can be found on the GR Live homepage.

Fans of CRPGs and the Warhammer 40,000 universe are encouraged to tune in and experience the excitement firsthand. Get ready to embark on an adventure that promises to be both thrilling and immersive. See you there!

