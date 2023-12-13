Home » Christmas, ‘no hugs and kisses’ due to contagious disease. It’s not Covid
Health

Christmas, 'no hugs and kisses' due to contagious disease. It's not Covid

Christmas, ‘no hugs and kisses’ due to contagious disease. It’s not Covid

Experts Warn of Worsening Whooping Cough Epidemic in Europe

As families and friends plan for the upcoming holiday season, health experts are urging the adoption of new social practices to prevent the spread of whooping cough, which is spreading rapidly across Europe and the UK.

This recent uptick in whooping cough cases has raised concerns, as the disease can be particularly dangerous for infants and young children. The British Health Security Agency has reported a threefold increase in suspected cases of the Victorian disease compared to the same period last year. The situation is similarly concerning in Croatia and Ukraine, where outbreaks have been reported.

Whooping cough, caused by a bacterium called Bordetella pertussis, initially presents with mild symptoms such as a runny nose and sore throat, which can often be mistaken for a common cold. However, the disease progresses to persistent coughing fits, characterized by a distinctive cry-like sound, and can be life-threatening, especially for young children.

The increase in pertussis cases is attributed, at least in part, to declining vaccination coverage. Authorities are urging everyone to ensure they are up to date with their vaccinations and are suggesting adopting practices such as “bumping elbows” to greet each other and avoiding hugs and kisses to reduce the risk of transmission.

Experts are also emphasizing the importance of timely identification of whooping cough and taking proper preventative measures, including practicing Covid protocols, to prevent the spread of this potentially lethal infection.

As families prepare for the holiday season, it is vital to stay informed about the current health threats and take necessary precautions to ensure a safe and joyful celebration.

