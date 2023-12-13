Home » Great participation in the expression of interest announced by the RiVa project
Great participation in the expression of interest announced by the RiVa project

I am 48 the administrations that, following the expression of interest announced by Project RiVawill participate in the experimentation aimed at implementing the framework for strategic human resources management. In fact, the participation of the administrations was extensive, so much so that the Department of Civil Service has chosen to accept the proposals received, thus allowing the Train to accept all applications. Of these there are 5 central administrations, 12 regions/instrumental bodies, 12 provinces, 4 metropolitan cities, 6 municipalities, 9 universities.

And January 2024 to December 2025 will be implemented ithe experimental path aimed at implementing the framework for the strategic management of human resources. Starting from the beginning of the year, kick-off meetings will be held to present the activities to be carried out.

Go to the list of admitted administrations

Presentation of the RiVa project

The initiative is part of the project “The strategic management of human resources to create public value” of the Department of Public Function, carried out by Formez as part of the National Recovery and Resilience Plan.

