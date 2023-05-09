were there stream bots involved?

After having dealt with the milestone of 500 million active users on Spotify, the time has come to return to refer here to the well-known music streaming service. In fact, according to a recent report, the latter would have removed tens of thousands of AI-generated songs.

In this regard, as also reported by Engadget and Ars Technica (the original source is the Financial Times), the streaming platform would have recently “run for cover” against songs related to thegenerative AI company Boomy. To be clear, the latter startup offers services that allow you to generate music through AI, which apparently has also caused this content to proliferate on platforms such as Spotify.

In any case, it seems that 7% of the songs created by Boomy’s systems have been removed, as well as that there is a recommendation from Universal Music. The popular record label would in fact have reported to the main streaming platforms the existence of “suspicious” streaming activities relating to the aforementioned songs generated through Boomy’s services.

Put simply, there would be gods involved bot to increase plays, with some criminals who would have tried to exploit the system to generate illicit income. In any case, over the weekend she Boomy let it be known that she has resumed sending new songs to Spotify, explaining that she is totally against it “to any kind of manipulation or artificial streaming” and also claiming to be working with industry partners to resolve issues.

In short, it seems that the question ofartificial intelligence applied to the musical world is destined to still be discussed for a long time, after generating extensive debates following the spread of a fake song by Drake and The Weeknd (in case you’re wondering, yes: Universal Music represents both artists).