Renowned storage solutions provider Western Digital appears to have a new line of storage devices ready for the Xbox Series S/X that are less expensive than what Seagate currently offers.

WD Black C50 1TB Expansion CardGamers will be provided with extra storage space on their consoles, allowing them to store more games and apps without worrying about running out of space.The memory card – not yet announced – had a store page at Best Buy over the weekend, but when it was onsocial mediaIt was quickly removed when it was discovered on . At $179.99, it’s $40 less than Seagate’s comparable alternative.

Microsoft chose this generation of proprietary memory expansion cards as a solution for expanding storage on the Xbox Series S/X. While this is a really user-friendly and convenient alternative that also easily lets you slot it between multiple consoles – it’s also significantly more expensive than Sony’s PlayStation 5 alternative (standard M.2 SSD) . Getting more competition in this space is a welcome change.

Check out the tweet below for images and information on expansion cards that Western Digital will be announcing.