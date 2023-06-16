What actually happened to the Blu-ray?

The Blu-ray has set out to replace the DVD as the preferred storage medium for films. However, the DVD can look back on significantly greater successes. What about the Blu-ray today?

When the Playstation 3 came onto the market in 2006, the Blu-ray Disc was already celebrating its 4th birthday. Because the format was already decided on February 19, 2022. But even in 2006 nobody saw a film in Blu-ray format. There isn’t one. Sony is therefore going on the offensive. Because the Playstation 3 is the first device to have a Blu-ray player. The Japanese belong to the Blu-ray Disc Association, which developed the format. As befits a drama, there is of course another opponent: HD DVD is the name of the competitor in the format war. In short: The introduction of the new disc is not only bumpy, but staggering to disoriented.

Hollywood decides format war

The DVD replaced the classic video cassette in the mid-1990s and was extremely successful. They wished the same for the Blu-ray, which in turn was supposed to follow the DVD with better picture quality. However, the disc appears more dead than alive from the start. Because when the new format was presented in 2002, there were no affordable players. The big Hollywood studios are undecided. The big dilemma: Without a Blu-ray blockbuster, there is no interest among film fans.

This tough struggle resembles the format war VHS vs. Betamax in the 1970s. Blu-ray also fights against the annoying competition called HD DVD. Toshiba was pushing this format back then. Other tech giants like Microsoft, Intel, IBM and Hewlett-Packard support HD DVD.

In fact, a game console then brings movement to the story. The Playstation 3 has a Blu-ray player, with which private users can get to know the advantages of the new standard for the first time.

Due to the sales success, some film studios then also switch. 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros. in particular will be using Blu-ray in the future. From 2006, the first films will finally appear in Blu-ray format. At the same time, affordable home players are hitting the shelves of tech department stores.

With the entry of the big Hollywood studios, Toshiba gave in to the format war and stopped the further technical development of the HD DVD for good. Blu-ray seems to have won.

Blu-ray remains only number 2

From now on, at least, the numbers are going up quickly, because the new format inspires with razor-sharp images. This is due to the high storage capacity of up to 100 gigabytes (GB). This is because the disc has multiple layers. This can be read by a special blue laser – hence the name Blu-ray. The “e” has fallen victim to trademark protection.

By 2013, Blu-ray disc sales are increasing year by year. However, not as fast as the developers had hoped. At the same time, while DVD sales are declining, DVD remains the most popular format for feature films. Why is that?

The development initially has very pragmatic reasons. Blu-ray delivers film and audio enjoyment in excellent quality. However, brilliant colors and rapid image changes also cost more money. The quality of the cheaper DVD is enough for many film fans. Only real film freaks put more money on the counter and treat themselves to the grandiose flood of images on a Blu-ray.

At the same time, streaming films and series via computer or smart TV is becoming increasingly popular. Netflix, Amazon Prime and Co. are also increasingly supplying exclusive titles, putting further pressure on the Blu-ray. Despite everything, many people still believed for a long time that the Blu-ray would continue to exist. TECHBOOK also started a survey some time ago, in which at least 71 percent of those questioned believed that the Blu-ray will continue to exist and will not disappear from the market.

However, it is now clear that Blu-ray has lost the battle against DVD. Originally created to replace the DVD, both formats now have to give serious thought to their future.

Optical storage media, a case for the technology graveyard?

In 2016, the Blu-ray Disc Association tried to establish an even better image format on the market with Ultra HD Blu-ray. However, this attempt can be described as a failure. Because the new format only serves a manageable target group of film fans who love to collect.

Whether the age of optical storage media such as DVD, Blu-ray or Ultra HD Blu-ray is actually over cannot yet be conclusively judged. The market for these formats has at least shrunk considerably in recent years.

However, there are still enough people who actually want to own a film. Streaming a digital copy quickly is not something that real film lovers do. That is why optical storage media and streaming portals will continue to share the market in the coming years.

New Enemies: Ease of Access vs. Image Quality

Is there anything else coming after Ultra HD Blu-ray? Many movie fans don’t care if every single speck of dust can be seen in an explosion in the latest action flick. Easy access to popular movies or series beats picture quality. When watching films on the PC monitor or tablet, HD cannot fully exploit its qualities.

Therefore, “even better” in terms of image quality seems to play a subordinate role in future developments. Many large Blu-ray developers have already said goodbye or are about to withdraw. In May 2023, Sony Pictures announced that it would stop selling DVDs, Blu-rays or Ultra HD Blu-rays in Germany. A sign?