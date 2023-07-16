What does the Apple Watch monitor? With watchOS 10 there is even the mood

The new watchOS 10 presented by Apple during the WWDC brings with it many new features also on the monitoring of physical parameters. In addition to those already guaranteed by Apple Watch, such as blood oxygenation, heart rate and more, there is also the possibility of monitor your “mood”.

In fact, Apple explained that “mental health is just as important as physical health and research shows that reflecting on state of mind can help build emotional awareness and resilience”. For this reason, the Mindfulness app of watchOS 10 has been added ability to record your emotions discreetly and quicklyi and your daily mood.

“Users can rotate the digital crown to scroll through immersive, multidimensional shapes to choose how they feel, select what has the most impact on them, and describe their feelingshe explains in the official Apple documentation.

The Cupertino giant with the new OS wants to focus a lot on the mental health of its users, even through the new Journal featured in the iOS 17 Health app.

