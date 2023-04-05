Home Technology What else can you say in English besides angry? #anger index(189325)
When going out for a walk, it is inevitable to encounter things that make people jump feet, expressing “angry, unhappy“, in addition to our most frequently angry、mad Besides these two words, what other words are there? Let’s learn English of all levels of anger together today!

irritated / annoyed a little angry, upset

Anger Index: ★☆☆☆☆

I’m irritated / annoyed. (I’m very annoyed.)

angry

Anger index: ★★☆☆☆

I feel angry. (I am very angry.)

mad super gas

Anger index: ★★★☆☆

furious

Anger index: ★★★★☆

I’m furious. (I’m furious. I’m indignant.)

livid is furious

Anger index: ★★★★★

These common “accurate“Vocabulary, how many do you know?”The next time you have a negative emotion, try using angry、mad Other vocabulary, to more accurately convey your mood Oh! Want to learn more? Then you must remember to come back to Xifang every day to see our column~

【Xi Fangfang-Learn English Online】Authorized to reprint the source of the original text【”Unhappy, angry” What else can I say besides angry English? 】

