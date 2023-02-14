news-main-inline-image imageWrapper”>

Yesterday’s Super Bowl commercials featured plenty of great content for upcoming movies, games, and more, but one ad that took the internet by storm was a clip from the Super Mario Bros. movie.

The Super Bowl clip featured a very meta pipe ad for the brothers’ business, ending with a number and website allegedly related to the Super Mario Bros. pipeline.

If you call the number, you’ll be able to hear the muffled tones of Charlie Day’s Luigi, who unfortunately isn’t sitting on the phone 24 hours a day waiting to talk to fans. He did leave a cute voicemail, though, telling you all about the Super Mario Bros. pipeline.

Thanks to GetMadz for posting the clip on Twitter for all the internet to see. Small details like this get many fans excited about the April 7, 2023 release of the Super Mario Bros. movie.

