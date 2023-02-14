Preparation for the match in Bari continues at the Assemini Sports Centre, mister Ranieri’s rossoblùs had a double session today. Strength session in the gym in the morning. In the afternoon the ball was the protagonist: possessions, one-on-one and two-on-two exercises, crosses and shots on goal. In closing a game played on small spaces.

He trained with the Antonio Barreca team; partially in group Christos Kourfalidis. Individual works for Alessandro Di Pardo, Filippo Falco, Alessandro Deiola, Nahitan Nandez, Leonardo Pavoletti and Nicolas Viola.

Tomorrow, Wednesday 15, a new session scheduled for the afternoon.