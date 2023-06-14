What if Guan Lang is a crab? Another Crab’s Treasure Takes Spirits to the Sea













HQ

It’s not uncommon to see more and more examples of ARPGs inspired by Dark Souls and FromSoftware games every year, but most of them involve humans or simply anthropomorphic characters (the latest example being the The Automata of Pinocchio), but sometimes the subgenre takes an extra twist and presents a whole new universe, even featuring the most unlikely hero we can think of right now: the crab.

Another Crab’s Treasure has been known to us since last year, but it was during the Xbox Showcase Extended that we saw a new trailer with substantial improvements and announced that it would be coming in on day one. Game Pass。

Check out the trailer and let us know if you love this fantasticcrab soulGet excited, the game is coming to PC, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch later this year.