Have you noticed that Google Chrome consumes less on Macbook? All thanks to the latest optimizations implemented by the Mountain View giant on its browser. Thanks to the latter, some users may have decided to switch from Safari to Chrome: but how to do when Google Chrome crashes or runs slow on Macs and Macbooks?

The first thing to check in case Chrome on Mac doesn’t work well is definitely the Wi-Fi connection. The best way to do this is do a quick test of your internet connection through one of many speedtest available on the net. If you notice that your connection is not working or is too slow, you have found the problem! Restart the router or follow our guide on how to understand if the router is not working well to get to the bottom of the matter.

If the network connection is not the problem, then the “bottleneck” may be thehardware of your Mac or MacBook: even Cupertino PCs, however well optimized and stable, have a limited CPU, GPU and RAM. Everything is fine tab of Chrome that you open increases the consumption of the latter, making the device slower: if you encounter problems with the browser, therefore, the advice is to close all the tabs that do not interest you or, even better, force quit the browser and reopen itso as to instantly free up all the RAM occupied by the latter.

Between tab more “insidious” we have in particular those of the streaming of high definition content, or in 4K or 8K: close them and the situation will surely improve. Then check the other apps open from your Mac: if there is one that you don’t use and that is occupying a large part of the CPU or RAM of the device, perhaps due to background processes, close it and the browser will also be positively affected.

If all these solutions have not helped you, let’s get to the “hard way”: restart your Mac or Macbook and try to reopen Chrome. In many cases, browser problems are fixed with a simple reset. If the problems persist, however, you can also try clearing the cache and browsing history of your device, uninstalling the active theme on Chrome, or, for even lighter browsing, turn on incognito mode and, together with the latter, a ad blocker. Did these procedures also not work? The last resort is to uninstall and reinstall the browser.