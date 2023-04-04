Complete billing of dentures using the statutory fixed subsidy regulations for dental technical services for standard, similar and different supplies

Dental billing for patients with statutory health insurance

Balingen, April 03, 2023 – Spitta, Germany’s leading media company for dentistry and dental technology, presents in the new reference work “Dental billing for statutory insured patients” comprehensive specialist knowledge on dental billing in the area of ​​statutory insured patients.

The work offers a compact overview of all relevant aspects of billing and is therefore a valuable companion in everyday practice.

On more than 600 pages, all important subject areas of dental billing are dealt with. The book takes into account the legal requirements and guidelines, presents complex accounting processes systematically and shows which formalities have to be observed. More than 200 case studies on regular, similar and different types of care provide significant support in billing prosthetic care securely and correctly.

The reference book is available now. It is a competent companion for everyone who has to do with the billing of services in the field of dental technology in their everyday work.

More information and reading samples at: www.spitta.de/zta-gkv

With around 100 employees and more than 30,000 satisfied customers, Spitta GmbH, part of the WEKA Group, is a market-leading provider with a broad product and brand portfolio for dental and dental technical media, professional training, software and online solutions. The Spitta Academy has established itself with numerous advanced training events and courses in the field of dental and medical training and through brands such as “dios” or “entolia” Spitta inspires with user-oriented online and software solutions for practice management, quality management and employee training.

