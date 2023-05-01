What you have to pay attention to with headphones and smartphones

A bike tour in the countryside or the daily commute to work, from commuters to hobby cyclists, more and more people are switching to e-bikes. Apps and gadgets offer practical additional functions, but cyclists should always keep an eye on what is allowed on the bike – whether electric or not.

Smartphone on the e-bike: This can cost you dearly

Whether you are a cyclist on an e-bike or pedaling without any assistance, it is usually much more relaxed with a little music in your ears. With Google Maps or navigation apps specially tailored to cyclists, you no longer have to worry about the route, just relax and ride. But if you use headphones while cycling or use your smartphone at the same time, you should know the regulationsto be on the safe side.

See Impact Pro Mount smartphone holder on Amazon

If you want to navigate using a smartphone app, you should get a handlebar or frame mount. Then As with driving a car, the same applies to the saddle of a bicycle: keep your hands off your cell phone. If you get caught cycling with your smartphone in hand, you have to Warning money of 55 euros calculate.

Reasonable mounts are available for significantly less, such as the Impact Pro Mount at Amazon. If you get another 5 euros more fine elsewhere, you also have to pay a fine of 60 euros or more Entry in the Flensburg register of traffic offenders calculate. So better get off without a bracket and memorize the way. The same applies to telephoning.

Especially when riding an e-bike, you should not only pay attention to your smartphone. As the General German Bicycle Club (ADFC) explains, it is prohibited from being “distracted by electronic devicesthat are mounted on the bicycle”. Control elements of pedelecs and the like should therefore be dealt with in detail while standing.

No matter where you go by bike or e-bike, a good lock is a must:

Better safe than sorry: Abus bike locks in detail

Headphones while cycling: There is no guarantee

For music fans, the regulations are not quite as clear. It is not strictly forbidden to use headphones, nor is it always permitted. Here, as is so often the case, the individual case decides. It is important that cyclists and e-bike riders can hear warning signals and general traffic, despite headphones and music or podcasts being played. Hearing must not be significantly impaired. E-bike riders in particular have to be able to react quickly in an emergency because of the high speed.

For music fans on the bike So ANC headphones are out of the question. It is precisely the noise suppression that makes them dangerous on the road. Even over-ears shouldn’t hold up in the event of a check. If you want to be on the safe side but don’t want to do without your favorite songs, it’s best to use earbuds, i.e. headphones without a silicone attachment in the ear canal. Current models deliver decent sound without completely closing the ear to the outside.