Washington calls on the Sudanese army and rapid support to end the fighting

On Monday, Vedant Patel, deputy spokesman for the US State Department, called on the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces to end the fighting.

He explained that convoys organized by the US government have helped groups of US citizens, their families and people from partner countries reach Port Sudan safely since Saturday.

He added that the convoys helped more than 700 people.

Patel told reporters that organizing more convoys would depend on the security situation.

On April 14, armed clashes broke out between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces, which led to the death and injury of thousands of people during the battles that the country has been witnessing since then.

Countries took the initiative to evacuate their nationals from Sudan, following the ongoing and renewed clashes, despite announcing 5 times a humanitarian truce that was not adhered to.

