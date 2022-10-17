It is not true that the metaverse is not changing anything. One year after the debut, it has already had an effect: we forgot about Facebook. The whole question of fake news, of content control, of the mechanisms to intervene in real time in case of danger such as a live death, of the transparency of the algorithms, of the violence of certain posts. In short: all the questions from which, for years, Mark Zuckerberg was pursued, have dissolved.

Not because the founder responded convincingly, but because it’s all damn less interesting. Facebook is less interesting, even less interesting than a metaverse that doesn’t exist yet and who knows when it will arrive. Facebook is like the spouse of a marriage that is now dead but one does not have the courage to interrupt. It goes on by inertia. For example, a few days ago it was announced (softly) the end of Bulletin, the newsletter service created just a year earlier. Nobody used it. Bulletin extends the list of services announced and withdrawn quickly.

Remember the Facebook currency that was supposed to upset the payment system, Libra and then Diem? And the dating service to enter the market of Tinder? And the audio rooms to compete with Clubhousewhich followed the times he tried to clone Snapchat? The truth is that TikTok it has not limited itself to defeating Facebook, but has changed the logic with which we are online: it is archiving the era of social networks, which in Facebook had its most glorious representation.

Today Facebook resists, like a bathhouse in winter. He keeps the memories of when every day, we were there to tell everyone what we were doing.