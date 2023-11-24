WhatsApp: Cell phone models on which it will not work from December 1 – My Pocket

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, will no longer be supported on certain cell phone models starting December 1. This news has left many users concerned about the future usability of their devices.

According to reports from My Pocket, Semana Magazine, Infobae, SPORTS WORLD, and Diario Depor, there are more than 30 cell phone models that will be affected by this change. These devices will no longer be able to access WhatsApp, a platform that has become essential for communication and social interaction.

The specific cell phone models that will no longer support WhatsApp have not been officially listed yet. However, users are advised to check for updates and information from the official WhatsApp website and sources such as Google News for the latest coverage.

This development highlights the rapid pace of technological advancements and the challenges that come with maintaining compatibility for older devices. It serves as a reminder for users to stay informed about any upcoming changes and to consider upgrading to a newer device if necessary.

As the December 1st deadline approaches, it is important for affected users to explore alternative messaging platforms and make the necessary preparations to ensure a smooth transition. It remains to be seen how this change will impact the user experience and the broader landscape of mobile communication.

