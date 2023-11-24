Ricky Martin’s Children: A Rare Family Photo Shows How Much They’ve Grown

Ricky Martin Publishes Rare Family Photo with All Four Children

The usually private Ricky Martin recently took to social media to share a rare family photo featuring his four children. The singer, who is known for his active presence on social media, is rarely seen with his children, Matteo, Valentino, Lucia, and Renn.

In the photo shared on his official Instagram account, Martin is seen hand in hand with his daughter Lucía and son Renn, while the twins Matteo and Valentino stand alongside them. The singer captioned the photo with “With my platoon, ‘to infinity and beyond,’” and included hashtags “happy day for daddy,” “on the road,” and “grateful.”

The post immediately garnered the attention of Martin’s millions of followers, with many expressing how surprised they were by how much his children have grown. Comments flooded in, with many fans expressing their admiration for the beautiful family.

Hours before sharing the family photo, Martin had shared an image of himself on a plane with a doll of his daughter Lucía, showing that he enjoys his time as a dad and is not afraid to show it off.

For those who might not be familiar with Martin’s children, Matteo and Valentino are 15-year-old twins who were born on August 5, 2008, through a surrogacy process. In 2018, after marrying Jwan Yosef, Lucía was born, followed by Renn in 2019.

This rare glimpse into Ricky Martin’s family life gives fans a heartwarming look at the sweet bond the singer shares with his children as they continue to grow.