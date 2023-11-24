Summary of the match Santos vs Mazatlán (2-1). GOALS

Santos Secures 2-1 Victory Over Mazatlán, Moves on to Quarterfinals

Santos Laguna emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Mazatlán, earning themselves a spot in the fight for the ticket to the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 against León. The team’s success was greatly attributed to the outstanding performance of Juan Brunetta, who scored a double in the match at TSM.

The upcoming match against León will take place on Sunday, November 26 at the Nou Camp, with the specific time to be determined. This match will determine the final team to advance to the next phase of the competition, providing a challenging opportunity for both squads.

Despite having 63 percent possession of the ball, Santos struggled to convert opportunities into goals during the first half. However, they managed to open the scoring in the 6th minute with a goal from Juan Brunetta, capitalizing on a cross from Ismael Govea.

Mazatlán fought back and equalized early in the second half, as Sergio Flores found the net at the 47′ mark. However, Santos regained the lead at the 70′ minute with an impressive play between Harold Preciado and Brunetta, securing the 2-1 advantage.

Both teams had numerous opportunities to increase the scoreline, with missed chances from Emerson for Santos, and Francisco Venegas for Mazatlán. Despite a late effort from Javier Correa hitting the post in the 91st minute, the match concluded with a 2-1 victory for Santos Laguna.

The upcoming showdown between Santos and León promises to be an electrifying match, as both teams vie for a spot in the Quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023. Fans can expect a thrilling battle between these two talented squads as they compete for the coveted advancement in the tournament.