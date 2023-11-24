New Perspectives on Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology: Highlights from the 2023 Seminar at the Francisco Marroquín University

New Perspectives on Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology Seminar at UFM

The 2023 edition of the seminar on Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology (Pine) was recently held at the Francisco Marroquín University. The seminar was led by Andrea Márquez López Mato, a renowned Argentine psychiatrist and specialist in the field. The event took place from September 29 to 30 and was organized by the UFM Graduate School.

The seminar provided an opportunity for professionals and students in the master’s degree program in Comprehensive Medical Psychology to engage in discussions, exchange knowledge, and explore clinical cases related to Pine. Dr. Márquez was available to interact with participants and address their questions on the topic.

The seminar covered various topics including biological principles and main axes of psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology, vulnerability and resilience, psychoimmunoneuroendochronology of depression and anxiety, and the relationship between PINE and the gastrointestinal system, nutrition, and obesity. There was a focus on new therapeutic interventions from an integrative perspective.

Carlos Roderico Martínez, the academic coordinator of the master’s degree program, highlighted the importance of Pine in understanding the mechanisms of relationship and connection between the nervous, immune, endocrine, and psychological systems. He emphasized that this understanding is vital for promoting well-being and balance in the human body.

The Psychoimmunoneuroendocrinology seminar is an integral part of the academic curriculum of the master’s program in Comprehensive Medical Psychology, offered by the UFM Graduate School.

Guatemala, November 23, 2023

