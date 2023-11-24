Another indicator that proves the total failure of the policies of the national, departmental and municipal governments: poverty increased in Chocó in 2022. From 65.9% monetary poverty in 2021, it increased to 66.7% in 2022 .

From 290,851 Chocoans in a situation of monetary poverty in 2021, it increased to 326,799 in 2022.

From 216,000 Chocoans in a situation of extreme monetary poverty in 2021, this increased to 245,000 in 2022.

This was reported by the National Administrative Department of Statistics, DANE, when publishing the departmental monetary poverty indices during 2022.

La Guajira was classified as the second poorest department in the country, followed by Sucre.

“In 2022, the departments that experienced the greatest monetary poverty were Chocó with 66.7%, followed by La Guajira, with 65.4%, and Sucre, with 60.4%. For their part, Cundinamarca and Caldas, with 22.7% and 24.5%, respectively, were the departments with the lowest monetary poverty,” said Dane in the poverty report.

The report also reports the monetary poverty index contrasted by capital cities. The highest index is Quibdó, with 62.3%, well above the second, Sincelejo, with 49.5%.

When reviewing the incidence of extreme monetary poverty in capital cities, Quibdó again tops the list, with 31.7%, followed by Riohacha, with 23.3%.

The statistical entity was able to establish that monetary poverty in Colombia was 36.6% during 2022. This indicator reflects the percentage of the population that lives below the threshold established to be considered in poverty in terms of income.

The previous measurement was made by Dane based on the update of the cut-off values ​​of the measurement methodology in 2011, whose adaptation to Colombia in 2022 contemplated that:

The poor are defined as those with a per capita income below the monetary poverty line (25 differentiated poverty lines).

The vulnerable correspond to a per capita income between the poverty line and $781,120 per month.

The middle class is made up of those whose per capita income within the home corresponds between $781,120 and $4,206,033 per month.

The upper class is made up of people whose per capita income within the home corresponds to more than $4,206,033 per month.

