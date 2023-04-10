Parent company Meta is always looking for new ways to position WhatsApp as a messenger where user data is safe. A new function is now intended to protect individual chats from unauthorized access.

A new feature called “Chat Lock” can be found in the current beta version of WhatsApp for Android smartphones. TECHBOOK reveals what’s behind it.

Block individual WhatsApp conversations with “Chat Lock”.

So far, to protect private conversations in WhatsApp, only the entire app can be locked. “WABetaInfo” has now discovered a new possibility in the current beta (version 2.23.8.2) of the messenger and posted it on Twitter. Since the information came out on April 1, many initially thought it was a hoax. in one follow-up tweet however, WABetaInfo confirmed that the feature is indeed in the works.

Chat Lock allows users to block individual chats – for example with a fingerprint, PIN or password. This allows them to protect conversations containing sensitive information from unauthorized access. The lock can be set up not only in individual chats, but also in groups.

This is where you will find content from Twitter In order to interact with or display content from social networks, we need your consent. Activate social networks

This is how chat lock works

Chat Lock can be reached via the contact info or group info (the name in the top bar) in the respective chat window. When a conversation is blocked, it is automatically added to the blocked chats list. According to WhatsApp, this is separate from the rest of the chats, so blocked conversations can only be accessed via the list. If you want to access a chat in the list, it must now be unlocked with the selected method.

But not only the WhatsApp chats themselves are safer with Chat Lock. Locked conversations will not show notifications with openly viewable content unless the phone itself is unlocked. In addition, the app no ​​longer automatically saves videos and photos from these chats in the smartphone’s gallery.

Chat Lock is still in the development phase, WhatsApp has only released the function for beta testers for the time being. Once it’s officially available, we’ll update this article accordingly.

Those