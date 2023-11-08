Home » WhatsApp for Android introduces new security feature allowing account verification with email
WhatsApp for Android introduces new security feature allowing account verification with email

WhatsApp for Android introduces new security feature allowing account verification with email

WhatsApp for Android is updated with a feature thanks to which you will be able to verify your account using your email.

WhatsApp has introduced a new security measure that will allow users to verify their account using their email. This long-awaited feature aims to improve the privacy and security of the messaging platform, bringing it in line with its competitor Telegram.

In addition to the recent addition of the option to use two different profile photos, WhatsApp has now implemented a new feature that enables users to log into their account using their email. The latest WhatsApp Beta for Android, with version number 2.23.24.10, includes a new section within the “Account” settings that allows users to associate an email address with their WhatsApp account for login purposes.

According to reports, the new email verification feature is not activated by default but can be enabled directly from the user’s account settings. It is important to note that even with this new feature, SMS verification will still be available as an alternative login method.

The feature is currently available for some testers of the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android, with plans to roll it out to all users in the coming days. However, there is no confirmation on when it will be officially released in the stable version of the application. Stay tuned for further updates as the new security measure continues to be tested and refined.

